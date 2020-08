Scheifele (leg) did not take warmups and will not play in Thursday's Game 4 versus the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Scheifele did not participate in the morning skate, so his absence is no surprise. If the Jets stave off elimination Thursday, it's unclear if Scheifele will be able to play Saturday in a potential Game 5. Andrew Copp is likely to continue in a top-line role during Scheifele's absence.