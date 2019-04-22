Jets' Mark Scheifele: Won't play at Worlds

Scheifele will not be heading to Slovakia for the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Scheifele set new career highs this season in goals (38), points (84) and power-play points (23), but couldn't prevent his team from falling in the first round of the playoffs. With two 80-plus point campaigns in his last three seasons, and the other being cut short by injury, there is little reason to doubt the center will get back to the 80-point mark in 2019-20.