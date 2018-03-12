Jets' Mark Scheifele: Won't play in next two

Scheifele (upper body) will not be available for the Jets' next pair of contests, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Scheifele's prognosis was originally described as short term, but he will now miss his third and fourth outings due to his upper-body issue. Bryan Little has yet to produce any points on the top unit in place of Scheifele, which could cause coach Paul Maurice to consider moving Blake Wheeler to center -- as he did last time Scheifele was sidelined. According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, the 24-year-old was still sporting a non-contact jersey during Monday's game-day skate, which doesn't bode well for his timeline to return.