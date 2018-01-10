Jets' Marko Dano: Back in lineup

Dano has featured in the Jets' lineup in five straight outings -- tallying a pair of goals along the way.

Prior to his reintroduction to the lineup, Dano was entrenched in the press box for 30 consecutive outings. Injuries to Mark Scheifele (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body) and Adam Lowry (upper body) have provided Dano with an opportunity -- one which he has thus far taken advantage of. The winger will likely need to continue finding the back of the net, if he is going to remain on the ice once Winnipeg starts to get healthy.