Jets' Marko Dano: Can't crack lineup

Dano has been stuck watching from the press box during the Jets' playoff run.

Going back to the regular season, Dano has appeared just once in Winnipeg's previous 16 contests -- a game in which he logged a mere 8:25 of ice time. In total, the center managed to play in just 23 games this year. As a result, he was limited to three points, 22 shots and seven blocks. The 23-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but the Jets could decide to move on from their 2013 first-round pick.

