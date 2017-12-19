Jets' Marko Dano: Can't crack lineup

Dano has not played in a game since Oct. 27 versus the Blue Jackets.

Dano's streak as a healthy scratch has reached 25 consecutive outings. In his six appearances at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, the winger saw just 7:15 of ice time per game and, as a result, has not registered a point this year. One has to imagine that the Jets -- at the very least -- will utilize a conditioning assignment in the minors for the 2013 first-round pick, if only to get him some competitive action.