Jets' Marko Dano: Can't crack lineup
Dano has not played in a game since Oct. 27 versus the Blue Jackets.
Dano's streak as a healthy scratch has reached 25 consecutive outings. In his six appearances at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, the winger saw just 7:15 of ice time per game and, as a result, has not registered a point this year. One has to imagine that the Jets -- at the very least -- will utilize a conditioning assignment in the minors for the 2013 first-round pick, if only to get him some competitive action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...