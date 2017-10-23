Jets' Marko Dano: Held off ice Friday

Dano was scratched for the second time this season in Friday's contest against Minnesota.

It appears that Dano is struggling to gain the trust of head coach Paul Maurice, as he's only averaged 6:58 of ice time through five games -- down nearly four minutes from last year. The Austrian has yet to record a point as well, and dating back to last season, he's been held off the scoresheet for 11 straight games. The 22-year-old will look to return to the action Thursday against Pittsburgh.