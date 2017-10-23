Jets' Marko Dano: Held off the ice Friday

Dano was scratched for the second time this season in Friday's contest against Minnesota.

It appears that Dano is struggling to gain the trust of head coach Paul Maurice, and has only averaged 6:58 of ice time in the five games he's played in the 2017-18 season -- down nearly four minutes from last year. The Austrian has still yet to record a point as well, and dating back to last season he's been held off the scoresheet 11 straight games. Still Dano has shown flashes of elusiveness and a strong two-way game in the NHL, but simply hasn't been able to hit his stride. The 22-year-old will look to return to the action Thursday against Pittsburgh.