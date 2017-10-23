Jets' Marko Dano: Held off the ice Friday
Dano was scratched for the second time this season in Friday's contest against Minnesota.
It appears that Dano is struggling to gain the trust of head coach Paul Maurice, and has only averaged 6:58 of ice time in the five games he's played in the 2017-18 season -- down nearly four minutes from last year. The Austrian has still yet to record a point as well, and dating back to last season he's been held off the scoresheet 11 straight games. Still Dano has shown flashes of elusiveness and a strong two-way game in the NHL, but simply hasn't been able to hit his stride. The 22-year-old will look to return to the action Thursday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...