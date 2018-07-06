Jets' Marko Dano: Opts for salary arbitration
Dano filed for salary arbitration with the Jets on Thursday.
Given Dano has logged 82 total games spread over the past three seasons, it seems unlikely the club will want to pay him much more than the $892,500 of his qualifying offer. Depending on how far apart the two sides are, this may be the most likely of the five pending arbitration cases to go to a hearing.
