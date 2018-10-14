Jets' Marko Dano: Placed on waivers

Dano was waived by the Jets on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dano has had trouble asserting himself on hockey's grandest stage. The Jets count as the third NHL franchise he's been associated with since the Blue Jackets made him a first-round (27th overall) selection in 2013, yet he's only drawn into 130 contests at the top level to date. If Dano clears waivers, he'll likely end up with AHL Manitoba.