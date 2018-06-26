Jets' Marko Dano: Receives qualifying offer
Dano was tendered a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Monday.
Considering Dano spend the bulk of the year watching from the press box, it was somewhat surprising to see him on the Jets' list of qualifying offers. Selected 27th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, the natural center played in just 23 contests during the 2017-18 campaign, in which he averaged a paltry 7:11 of ice time. The winger's offer sheet will cost the club $892,500 for the upcoming year if he doesn't sign a more permanent contract.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...