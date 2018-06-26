Jets' Marko Dano: Receives qualifying offer

Dano was tendered a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Monday.

Considering Dano spend the bulk of the year watching from the press box, it was somewhat surprising to see him on the Jets' list of qualifying offers. Selected 27th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, the natural center played in just 23 contests during the 2017-18 campaign, in which he averaged a paltry 7:11 of ice time. The winger's offer sheet will cost the club $892,500 for the upcoming year if he doesn't sign a more permanent contract.