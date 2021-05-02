site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Marko Dano: Returns to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Dano was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Dano will likely continue to serve as forward depth while the Jets are without Adam Lowry (upper body).
