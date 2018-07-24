Jets' Marko Dano: Secures one-year deal
Dano inked a one-year, $800,000 contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Dano saw action in just 23 games for the Jets last season, but could finally see an increased role with the club. Selected by the Blue Jackets with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the winger has spent the past three years with Winnipeg, however, most of his time has been spent in the minors with AHL Manitoba.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...