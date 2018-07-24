Jets' Marko Dano: Secures one-year deal

Dano inked a one-year, $800,000 contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Dano saw action in just 23 games for the Jets last season, but could finally see an increased role with the club. Selected by the Blue Jackets with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the winger has spent the past three years with Winnipeg, however, most of his time has been spent in the minors with AHL Manitoba.