Dano agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Dano returns to the Jets organization after spending last year with the Blue Jackets, In his previous stint with Winnipeg, the 25-year-old center saw action in 82 NHL games in which he generated 10 goals, 12 assists and 105 shots while averaging 10:31 of ice time. If he can earn a spot on the 23-man roster, which is far from guaranteed, Dano figures to slot into a bottom-six role and would offer mid-range fantasy value at best.