Jets' Marko Dano: Slims down for camp

Dano showed up to training camp appearing leaner, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

No specific numbers were given as to how much weight Dano has shed, but the Jets should welcome any positive developments from the Austrian. He's still waiting for an opportunity to seize a meaningful role after being selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 draft. Fantasy owners haven't had much use for his 45-point total over 130 career games between the Blue Jackets, Blackhawks and Jets.