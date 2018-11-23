Jets' Marko Dano: Snagged off waivers

Dano will be rejoining the Jets' organization after the club claimed him off the waiver wire.

Dano was put on waivers by the Jets back in mid-October when the Avs snatched him off the wire. Now once again being waived, the winger will rejoin the club that drafted him 27th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft and was immediately assigned to the minors.

