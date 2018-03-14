Jets' Marko Dano: Suits up Tuesday
Dano was in the lineup against the Predators on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 9.
Dano has struggled to crack the Jets' lineup (21 games played) and would likely still be watching from the press box, if it weren't for injuries to Paul Stastny (lower body) and Mark Scheifele (upper body). The Austrian has never lived up to expectations after being taken 27th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft -- which is why he has played in a mere 128 across four seasons and three teams.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...