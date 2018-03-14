Jets' Marko Dano: Suits up Tuesday

Dano was in the lineup against the Predators on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 9.

Dano has struggled to crack the Jets' lineup (21 games played) and would likely still be watching from the press box, if it weren't for injuries to Paul Stastny (lower body) and Mark Scheifele (upper body). The Austrian has never lived up to expectations after being taken 27th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft -- which is why he has played in a mere 128 across four seasons and three teams.