The Jets waived Dano on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Jets placed Dano on waivers when training camp opened Monday. The 26-year-old forward struggled last year, failing to post a point over three games with the Blue Jackets and recording just 19 points over 46 games in AHL Cleveland. If he clears waivers, he'll be eligible to play in the minors again this year.