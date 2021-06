Appleton recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 4.

Appleton had the secondary helper on the second of Logan Stanley's goals in the game. The 25-year-old Appleton managed three points, 13 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating in eight postseason contests. The Wisconsin native had a career-high 25 points in 56 regular-season outings, emerging as a solid middle-six option for the Jets in his third NHL campaign.