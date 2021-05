Appleton scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Appleton tallied the Jets' fifth goal at 11:54 of the third period. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with 11 goals, 24 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 55 contests. He'll likely be a popular value pick in DFS during the playoffs, as he's been fairly productive in a middle-six role in the regular season.