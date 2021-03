Appleton registered an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Appleton helped out on the fourth of Andrew Copp's tallies in the contest, just a couple minutes after the former acted as a decoy on the latter's hat-trick clinching goal. The 25-year-old Appleton has assists in each of the last two games. He's at 17 points, 48 shots and a plus-6 rating through 33 outings.