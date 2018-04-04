Jets' Mason Appleton: Awarded All-Rookie honors
Appleton was selected for the AHL All-Rookie Team.
Appleton is currently sitting fourth in scoring (21 goals and 40 assists) in the AHL, but is six points shy of leader Phil Varone. The 22-year-old Appleton -- who spent the previous two years playing for Michigan State -- has yet to earn a promotion to the NHL. The Green Bay, Wisconsin native should get a shot to earn NHL minutes during training camp this fall, yet will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign with the Moose.
