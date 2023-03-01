Appleton (upper body) is being re-evaluated Wednesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Appleton missed Tuesday's game against LA because of the injury. There's currently no timetable for his return. He has two goals and nine points in 22 contests this season. Appleton was doing well offensively before the injury with a goal and three points over his last four outings.
More News
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Supplies two helpers in win•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Playing Saturday•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Expected to return after break•