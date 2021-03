Appleton scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Appleton got the Jets on the board 34 seconds into the second period. The 25-year-old winger has been a pleasant surprise on the Jets' third line this year, with nine goals, 18 points and a plus-6 rating through 35 contests. He's matched his scoring output from his first two seasons combined, which took him 82 games to amass.