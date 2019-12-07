Jets' Mason Appleton: Cleared to play
Appleton has been cleared for a return to game action but won't dress Sunday against the Ducks, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Appleton remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site, and must be activated before he can return to game action. The news is nonetheless positive for the winger, and Appleton will now hope to draw into Winnipeg's lineup Tuesday when it takes on the Red Wings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.