Appleton has been cleared for a return to game action but won't dress Sunday against the Ducks, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Appleton remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site, and must be activated before he can return to game action. The news is nonetheless positive for the winger, and Appleton will now hope to draw into Winnipeg's lineup Tuesday when it takes on the Red Wings.

