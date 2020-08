Appleton was dealing with a shoulder problem that was set to sideline him for 2-3 weeks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

While Appleton appeared in a career-high 46 games this season, he didn't offer much offensively with just eight points while averaging 11:10 of ice time. The Wisconsin native should see more games next year as a full-time NHL player but will need to produce more points if he wants to challenge for a top-six role.