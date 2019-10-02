Play

Appleton will be on the Jets' Opening Night roster versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Appleton played in 36 games for Winnipeg last season, in which he tallied three goals, seven helpers and 29 shots while averaging just 8:12 of ice time. The Green Bay, Wisconsin native could find himself headed to the minors once Bryan Little (concussion) is cleared to return, but for now will stick around the big club.

