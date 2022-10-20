Appleton dished out two key assists Wednesday as the Jets topped the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime.

Appleton, who was held to just one shot on goal during his opening two appearances this season, joined forces with Neal Pionk to deliver Wednesday's win. With the Jets leading 1-0 in the first period, Appleton hit Pionk for a goal off a one-timer near the face-off circle. The game-winner developed just 31 seconds into the extra stanza, again off an Appleton assist. Appleton also had three shots on goal and two hits during 18:43 of ice time Wednesday.