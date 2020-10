Appleton (shoulder) signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension with the Jets on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Appleton was dealing with an injured shoulder in early August that held him out of Winnipeg's final three games of the season, but he's expected to be healthy before the 2020-21 campaign. The 24-year-old forward tallied eight points in 46 games last season.