Appleton recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Appleton provided the lone assist on Adam Lowry's first of two third-period tallies to double the Jets' lead to 2-0. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Appleton. He's up to 16 points (eight goals, eight helpers), a plus-5 rating and 46 shots on goal through 32 contests in a third-line role.