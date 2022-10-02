Appleton (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Oilers after two periods, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Appleton was hit by Tyler Benson in the second period and didn't appear to be shaken up, but the Jets kept the winger out of the third period. Shannon adds that it's likely just a precautionary exit for a minor injury, but fantasy managers in deeper formats will nonetheless want to keep an eye on Appleton's recovery. The 26-year-old's next chance to play is Wednesday versus the Flames.