Appleton (wrist) is expected to return to action Saturday against Chicago, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.
It will be almost 13 weeks since Appleton suffered the injury as he needed surgery to repair the damage. Appleton has a goal and five assists in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Expected to return after break•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Practicing in non-contact jersey•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Likely out through break•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Making road trip•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Cleared to resume conditioning•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Placed on injured reserve list•