Appleton (wrist) is expected to return Feb. 11 against Chicago, John Lu of TSN reports.
Appleton, who has been out since Nov. 13 following wrist surgery, has been practicing in a non-contact capacity recently. In 14 games this season, he has one goal, five assists, 23 shots on net and 26 hits.
