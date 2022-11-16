Appleton (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets have yet to make it official, but with Appleton expected to be on the shelf until at least mid-January, look for him to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Appleton's absence could lead to increased playing time for Sam Gagner, who is expected to skate on Winnipeg's top line against Anaheim on Thursday. Appleton's picked up one goal and six points while averaging 16:34 of ice time through 14 contests this season.