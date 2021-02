Appleton scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

The Jets led 1-0 for over 50 minutes of game time after Mark Scheifele's first-period marker. Appleton's tally provided a little breathing room in a tense few minutes to close the contest. Appleton is up to five goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net and 19 hits in 17 outings. He's worked mostly in a middle-six role, but the 25-year-old forward could be on his way to a breakout year.