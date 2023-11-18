Appleton scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Appleton has two goals and three helpers over his last six games, and he's gone no more than one contest without a point in that span. The 27-year-old has been a pleasant surprise so far with 12 points, 27 shots, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 16 contests. While he's on the third line with almost no power-play time, Appleton is scoring at the highest rate of his career, giving him value as a depth forward in most fantasy formats.