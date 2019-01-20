Jets' Mason Appleton: Finds way onto scoresheet
Appleton picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
The rookie hasn't had much of a chance to flash his offensive skills while skating on the fourth line, but Appleton has still managed a goal and three points in his last seven games. The 23-year-old posted strong numbers in college and the AHL, but he'll need a more prominent role if he's going to do the same for Winnipeg.
