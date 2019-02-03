Jets' Mason Appleton: First career multi-point game
Appleton picked up two assists in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Ducks.
It's Appleton's first multi-point game in the NHL. He's a depth play for the Jets, which minimizes any fantasy value.
