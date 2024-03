Appleton didn't participate in Friday's practice and will be a game-time call for Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Appleton has 10 goals and 24 points in 58 contests this season. If he's unavailable Saturday, then Cole Perfetti might shift into a top-nine role after being limited to an average of 9:40 of ice time over his last four appearances.