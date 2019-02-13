Appleton notched a helper in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over New York.

Appleton appears to have adjusted to the pace of the NHL game, as he has five points in his last seven games, despite averaging a mere 9:36 of ice time. Once Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) is cleared to return, the Jets will face a difficult choice of who to send back to the minors and could decide to place Nicolas Petan on waivers rather than demote Appleton or fellow breakout wingers Brendan Lemieux and Jack Roslovic.