Jets' Mason Appleton: Garners assist against Rangers
Appleton notched a helper in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over New York.
Appleton appears to have adjusted to the pace of the NHL game, as he has five points in his last seven games, despite averaging a mere 9:36 of ice time. Once Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) is cleared to return, the Jets will face a difficult choice of who to send back to the minors and could decide to place Nicolas Petan on waivers rather than demote Appleton or fellow breakout wingers Brendan Lemieux and Jack Roslovic.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...