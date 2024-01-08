Appleton notched an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Appleton snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He's done little on offense lately, picking up five assists and 20 shots on net across his last 17 games, and he hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 18. The 27-year-old is up to 20 points, hitting that threshold for the third time in his career. He's added 53 shots on net, 36 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating, but fantasy managers may want to find a bit more scoring pop on the waiver wire.