Appleton notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Appleton was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team. Point production was rare for the 26-year-old after he was traded back to the Jets at the trade deadline -- he finished the season with just four points in his last 19 outings. He put up 21 points, 98 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-1 rating in 68 appearances between the Jets and the Kraken this year.