Appleton will make his NHL debut Saturday evening against the Devils, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Appleton was a standout for Michigan State University before parlaying his deft offensive skills to AHL Manitoba over parts of the last two seasons. The 22-year-old has recorded 30 goals and 54 assists over 95 games for the AHL's Moose, With Andrew Copp (concussion) returning as well, Nic Petan and Brendan Lemieux reportedly will be the healthy scratches at forward for the Jets in the next game.