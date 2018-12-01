Jets' Mason Appleton: Gearing up for NHL debut
Appleton will make his NHL debut Saturday evening against the Devils, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.
Appleton was a standout for Michigan State University before parlaying his deft offensive skills to AHL Manitoba over parts of the last two seasons. The 22-year-old has recorded 30 goals and 54 assists over 95 games for the AHL's Moose, With Andrew Copp (concussion) returning as well, Nic Petan and Brendan Lemieux reportedly will be the healthy scratches at forward for the Jets in the next game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...