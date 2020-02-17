Appleton scored a goal on five shots and dished a helper in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Appleton's two points came in the second period to help the Jets take a 2-1 lead at the time. The 24-year-old is up to seven points, 40 shots and a minus-9 rating through 35 games this season. His lack of physicality -- Appleton has just 17 hits and 10 PIM -- makes him unlikely to help fantasy owners much.