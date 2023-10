Appleton (lower body) is expected to play in Monday's preseason game against Calgary, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Appleton, who sat out Friday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa, skated alongside Cole Perfetti (upper body) and Nino Niederreiter during Monday's morning skate. The 27-year-old Appleton recorded five goals, 16 points and 71 shots on net in 41 appearances last season.