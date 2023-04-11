Appleton had a goal and an assist in Winnipeg's 6-2 victory over San Jose on Monday.

Appleton entered the action on a six-game goal-scoring drought, though he did record two assists in that span. He's up to four goals and 15 points in 39 appearances in 2022-23. Appleton logged 17:13 of ice time Saturday and received another 16:58 on Monday, which compares favorably to his average of 15:52 through his first 37 contests of the campaign, so it seems Winnipeg is leaning on him more in the final days of the regular season.