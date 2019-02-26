Jets' Mason Appleton: Headed back to minors
Appleton was shipped down to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Appleton's demotion comes as the team picks up Matt Hendricks at the trade deadline. The 22-year-old Appleton would have spent more time watching from the press box than playing had he remained in Winnipeg, so the move will allow him to continue to develop in the minors.
