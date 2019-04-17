Jets' Mason Appleton: Headlines Black Aces recalls
Appleton was one of six Black Aces promotions from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday, along with forwards Kristian Vesalainen, Marko Dano and Logan Shaw and blueliners Cameron Schilling and Logan Stanley.
Appleton appeared in 36 games for the Jets this season, in which he recorded three goals, seven helpers and 29 shots while averaging 8:12 of ice time. In the minors, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native notched 32 points in 40 games, putting together another strong campaign. The 23-year-old should have a good chance at securing a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of camp in the fall.
