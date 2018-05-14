Jets' Mason Appleton: Headlines Black Aces recalls
Appleton was one of 13 players promoted from AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Appleton led the Moose in scoring with 66 points, along with eight power-play goals, 57 PIM and a plus-14 rating. The Jets are pretty deep down the middle -- especially if Paul Stastny re-signs this offseason -- which means the youngster likely would need to beat out a veteran like Brandon Tanev or Andrew Copp (or move to winger) in order to secure a spot on the 23-man roster heading into 2018-19. In addition to Appleton, Winnipeg promoted goaltender Eric Comrie, defensemen Sami Niku, Nelson Nogier, Logan Stanley, Jan Kostalek, Julian Melchiori and forwards Chase De Leo, Jansen Harkins, Brendan Lemieux, JC Lipon, Nic Petan and Michael Spacek.
