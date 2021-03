Appleton scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Appleton opened the scoring at 5:19 of the first period, stuffing in a rebound created by Adam Lowry's shot. The 25-year-old Appleton is up to six goals and 12 points in only 22 games. That's a new career high in both categories for the sixth-round pick from 2015. He's done fairly well in a third-line role this year, but without much power-play time, his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.